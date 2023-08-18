Bookmakers have set player props for Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (8-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 19 starts this season.

Gonsolin has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 12 6.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Padres Aug. 7 6.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 5.0 5 1 1 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Rangers Jul. 21 5.0 2 4 4 6 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI (162 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .340/.418/.587 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 17 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 132 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .295/.394/.579 slash line so far this year.

Betts takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .390 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 164 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .361/.404/.465 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

