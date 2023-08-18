Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Marlins on August 18, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Freddie Freeman, Luis Arraez and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (8-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 20th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 19 starts this season.
- Gonsolin has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|6.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 2
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Rangers
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|2
|4
|4
|6
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI (162 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .340/.418/.587 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 132 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .295/.394/.579 slash line so far this year.
- Betts takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .390 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 164 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .361/.404/.465 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.