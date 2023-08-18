On Friday, August 18 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) host the Miami Marlins (63-59) at Dodger Stadium. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for the Dodgers, while Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Marlins.

The favored Dodgers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +115. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (8-4, 4.24 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (5-10, 4.15 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 62 out of the 99 games, or 62.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 48-27 record (winning 64% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won each of the nine games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 13-17 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Max Muncy 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

