Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on Friday, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 189 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB, slugging .456.

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (678 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers' .339 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.233).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (8-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gonsolin is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Gonsolin will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Home Bobby Miller Adrian Houser 8/16/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 8/17/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins - Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Julio Urías Eury Pérez 8/20/2023 Marlins - Home Bobby Miller Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians - Away Clayton Kershaw Noah Syndergaard 8/23/2023 Guardians - Away Lance Lynn Xzavion Curry 8/24/2023 Guardians - Away Tony Gonsolin Gavin Williams

