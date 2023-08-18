Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite nine times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62 of the 99 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (62.6%).

Los Angeles has gone 48-27 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (64% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 58.3% chance to win.

In the 120 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-46-7).

The Dodgers have gone 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-20 33-26 17-20 56-26 53-28 20-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.