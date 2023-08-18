Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (74-46) against the Miami Marlins (63-59) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on August 18.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (8-4, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (5-10, 4.15 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a perfect record of 9-0.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 62 (62.6%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won 48 of its 75 games, or 64%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 678 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule