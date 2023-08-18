David Peralta vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .277 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 59 of 99 games this season (59.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.272
|AVG
|.281
|.315
|OBP
|.304
|.449
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|22
|24/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alcantara (5-10) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw nine innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 26th in WHIP (1.181), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
