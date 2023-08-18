The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .277 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 59 of 99 games this season (59.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.2%).

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .272 AVG .281 .315 OBP .304 .449 SLG .375 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 24/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings