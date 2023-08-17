The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .277 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 93 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.0% of those games.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (16.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this season (45.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 57.0% of his games this season (53 of 93), with two or more runs eight times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .276 AVG .279 .364 OBP .393 .500 SLG .436 17 XBH 17 11 HR 4 36 RBI 25 41/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings