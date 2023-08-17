Will Smith vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:25 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .277 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 93 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (16.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this season (45.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 57.0% of his games this season (53 of 93), with two or more runs eight times (8.6%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.276
|AVG
|.279
|.364
|OBP
|.393
|.500
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|36
|RBI
|25
|41/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
