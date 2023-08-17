The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .277 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 93 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.0% of those games.
  • Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (16.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 42 games this season (45.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 57.0% of his games this season (53 of 93), with two or more runs eight times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 45
.276 AVG .279
.364 OBP .393
.500 SLG .436
17 XBH 17
11 HR 4
36 RBI 25
41/22 K/BB 23/30
0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.