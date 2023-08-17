The Las Vegas Raiders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas put up better results on offense, ranking 12th in the by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won only two games away from home.

Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, catching 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +1000 3 September 24 Steelers - +6000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +15000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

