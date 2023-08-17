Mookie Betts vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:23 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .293 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Betts is batting .526 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 87 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 27 games this season, he has gone deep (23.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (42.5%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (17.7%).
- He has scored in 68 games this year (60.2%), including multiple runs in 24 games.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|58
|.333
|AVG
|.257
|.429
|OBP
|.360
|.657
|SLG
|.509
|34
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|43
|43/33
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
