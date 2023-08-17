On Thursday, Mookie Betts (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .293 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Betts is batting .526 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Betts has picked up a hit in 87 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 27 games this season, he has gone deep (23.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Betts has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (42.5%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (17.7%).

He has scored in 68 games this year (60.2%), including multiple runs in 24 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .333 AVG .257 .429 OBP .360 .657 SLG .509 34 XBH 30 17 HR 14 38 RBI 43 43/33 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings