Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Brewers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.
  • Rojas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286 with two homers.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.3%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 19.8% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 43
.231 AVG .209
.288 OBP .258
.354 SLG .245
12 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
20/11 K/BB 16/9
4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) to make his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
