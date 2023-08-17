Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Brewers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks.

Rojas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .286 with two homers.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (3.3%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).

In 19.8% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .231 AVG .209 .288 OBP .258 .354 SLG .245 12 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 20/11 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings