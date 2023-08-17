Max Muncy vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks while batting .195.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 136th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 37th in slugging.
- In 48.0% of his 98 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 23.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42 games this year (42.9%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (19.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 51 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.215
|AVG
|.177
|.369
|OBP
|.296
|.491
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|14
|31
|RBI
|45
|49/37
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Burnes aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.