The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks while batting .195.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 136th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 37th in slugging.
  • In 48.0% of his 98 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
  • In 23.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42 games this year (42.9%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (19.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 51 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 50
.215 AVG .177
.369 OBP .296
.491 SLG .451
17 XBH 20
14 HR 14
31 RBI 45
49/37 K/BB 62/29
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Burnes aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
