The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks while batting .195.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 136th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 37th in slugging.

In 48.0% of his 98 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 23.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 42 games this year (42.9%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (19.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 51 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .215 AVG .177 .369 OBP .296 .491 SLG .451 17 XBH 20 14 HR 14 31 RBI 45 49/37 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings