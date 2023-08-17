After hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 43.8% of his games this year (39 of 89), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (19 of 89), with two or more RBI seven times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.248 AVG .252
.338 OBP .348
.504 SLG .426
15 XBH 12
7 HR 4
16 RBI 13
26/15 K/BB 23/16
1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Burnes tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
