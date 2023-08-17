Jason Heyward vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 43.8% of his games this year (39 of 89), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (19 of 89), with two or more RBI seven times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.248
|AVG
|.252
|.338
|OBP
|.348
|.504
|SLG
|.426
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/15
|K/BB
|23/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.