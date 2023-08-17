After hitting .292 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .250 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

In 43.8% of his games this year (39 of 89), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (19 of 89), with two or more RBI seven times (7.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .248 AVG .252 .338 OBP .348 .504 SLG .426 15 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 26/15 K/BB 23/16 1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings