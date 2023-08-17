James Outman vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Outman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (60 of 110), with multiple hits 24 times (21.8%).
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.6%.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.267
|AVG
|.249
|.371
|OBP
|.349
|.418
|SLG
|.449
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|62/22
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
