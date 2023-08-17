The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Outman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (60 of 110), with multiple hits 24 times (21.8%).

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .267 AVG .249 .371 OBP .349 .418 SLG .449 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 28 RBI 23 62/22 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings