The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
  • Outman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (60 of 110), with multiple hits 24 times (21.8%).
  • In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.6%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 55
.267 AVG .249
.371 OBP .349
.418 SLG .449
13 XBH 18
5 HR 9
28 RBI 23
62/22 K/BB 67/26
10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Burnes (9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
