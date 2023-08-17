The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has 162 hits and an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .589. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • In 77.3% of his games this season (92 of 119), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (42.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.
  • In 62.2% of his games this year (74 of 119), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (21.8%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 59
.333 AVG .349
.397 OBP .438
.554 SLG .626
33 XBH 37
10 HR 13
37 RBI 47
45/25 K/BB 45/30
10 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) out to make his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
