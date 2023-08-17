The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 162 hits and an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .589. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

In 77.3% of his games this season (92 of 119), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (42.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.

In 62.2% of his games this year (74 of 119), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (21.8%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .333 AVG .349 .397 OBP .438 .554 SLG .626 33 XBH 37 10 HR 13 37 RBI 47 45/25 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

