Freddie Freeman vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:23 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 162 hits and an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .589. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 77.3% of his games this season (92 of 119), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (42.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (74 of 119), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (21.8%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.333
|AVG
|.349
|.397
|OBP
|.438
|.554
|SLG
|.626
|33
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|37
|RBI
|47
|45/25
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) out to make his 25th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
