Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 17
The Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) hope to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, beginning at 10:10 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (9-9) for the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.88 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.60 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- The Dodgers will send Lynn (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.88 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 24 games this season.
- He has eight quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
- Burnes is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season.
- Burnes will look to build on a 23-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
