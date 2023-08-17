The Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) hope to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, beginning at 10:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (9-9) for the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.88 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.60 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will send Lynn (9-9) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.88 and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .261 in 24 games this season.

He has eight quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.

Burnes is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season.

Burnes will look to build on a 23-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 25th, 1.083 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.

