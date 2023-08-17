You can wager on player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (9-9) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 24 starts this season.

Lynn has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

The 36-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 60th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 7.0 5 3 3 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 4.2 7 7 7 5 2 at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 162 hits with 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .341/.418/.589 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 130 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 70 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .293/.393/.580 on the year.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 16 3-for-4 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 13 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI (129 total hits). He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a .287/.373/.462 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at White Sox Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 92 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .224/.302/.401 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0

