Lance Lynn will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) on Thursday, August 17 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56), who will counter with Corbin Burnes. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (9-9, 5.88 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.60 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 61 (62.2%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 38-23 (winning 62.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (46.3%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Will Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Max Muncy 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +425 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

