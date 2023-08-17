Andruw Monasterio and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready for a matchup with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 188 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in MLB, slugging .457.

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (677 total).

The Dodgers rank third in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (9-9) is looking for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 5.88 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Lynn is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Lynn will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In two of his 24 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Rockies W 6-1 Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Home Bobby Miller Adrian Houser 8/16/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 8/17/2023 Brewers - Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins - Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Julio Urías Eury Pérez 8/20/2023 Marlins - Home Bobby Miller Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians - Away Clayton Kershaw Noah Syndergaard 8/23/2023 Guardians - Away Lance Lynn Xzavion Curry

