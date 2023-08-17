The Milwaukee Brewers and Sal Frelick hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Brewers have +120 odds to upset. The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 62.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (61-37).

Los Angeles has a 45-24 record (winning 65.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-45-7 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-20 33-26 17-20 55-26 52-28 20-18

