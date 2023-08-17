Thursday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) squaring off at Dodger Stadium (on August 17) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Dodgers.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (9-9) for the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Dodgers have won 61, or 62.2%, of the 98 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Los Angeles has won 38 of its 61 games, or 62.3%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 677 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule