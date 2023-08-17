The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .281 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

In 59 of 98 games this year (60.2%) Peralta has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Peralta has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 98 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 51 .280 AVG .281 .324 OBP .304 .462 SLG .375 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 21/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings