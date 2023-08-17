David Peralta vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:23 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .281 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 59 of 98 games this year (60.2%) Peralta has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (18.4%).
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Peralta has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32 of 98 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|51
|.280
|AVG
|.281
|.324
|OBP
|.304
|.462
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|22
|21/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
