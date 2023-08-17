Austin Barnes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Austin Barnes returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersAugust 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 12, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rockies.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .131 with two doubles and 11 walks.
- Barnes has gotten a hit in 16 of 42 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In seven games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.148
|AVG
|.115
|.246
|OBP
|.179
|.148
|SLG
|.148
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|3
|15/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-6) out to make his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
