Austin Barnes returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersAugust 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 12, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .131 with two doubles and 11 walks.
  • Barnes has gotten a hit in 16 of 42 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In seven games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 19
.148 AVG .115
.246 OBP .179
.148 SLG .148
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 3
15/7 K/BB 17/4
1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-6) out to make his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.60), 12th in WHIP (1.083), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
