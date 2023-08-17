Austin Barnes returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersAugust 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 12, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rockies.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .131 with two doubles and 11 walks.

Barnes has gotten a hit in 16 of 42 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In seven games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .148 AVG .115 .246 OBP .179 .148 SLG .148 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 3 15/7 K/BB 17/4 1 SB 1

