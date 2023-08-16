Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

In 65.2% of his games this season (60 of 92), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.6% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .265 AVG .279 .358 OBP .393 .494 SLG .436 17 XBH 17 11 HR 4 34 RBI 25 40/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings