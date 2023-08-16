Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • In 65.2% of his games this season (60 of 92), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 44.6% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 45
.265 AVG .279
.358 OBP .393
.494 SLG .436
17 XBH 17
11 HR 4
34 RBI 25
40/22 K/BB 23/30
0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Miley (6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
