Will Smith vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .272 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (60 of 92), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.6% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.265
|AVG
|.279
|.358
|OBP
|.393
|.494
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|25
|40/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Miley (6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
