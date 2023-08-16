Mookie Betts vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .289.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fourth in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last outings.
- In 76.8% of his 112 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in 48 games this season (42.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this season (59.8%), including 23 games with multiple runs (20.5%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|58
|.325
|AVG
|.257
|.421
|OBP
|.360
|.656
|SLG
|.509
|34
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|43
|42/32
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.
