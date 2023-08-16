The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .289.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is fourth in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 in his last outings.

In 76.8% of his 112 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in 48 games this season (42.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this season (59.8%), including 23 games with multiple runs (20.5%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .325 AVG .257 .421 OBP .360 .656 SLG .509 34 XBH 30 17 HR 14 38 RBI 43 42/32 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings