Miguel Rojas vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .219 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- In 47 of 90 games this year (52.2%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- In 90 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (18.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (3.3%).
- He has scored in 27 games this year (30.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.229
|AVG
|.209
|.283
|OBP
|.258
|.333
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Miley (6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.90, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
