Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .219 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

In 47 of 90 games this year (52.2%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

In 90 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (18.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (3.3%).

He has scored in 27 games this year (30.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .229 AVG .209 .283 OBP .258 .333 SLG .245 11 XBH 5 2 HR 0 16 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

