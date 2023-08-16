Max Muncy vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .198 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 138th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 48.5% of his 97 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 42 games this season (43.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 52.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (14.4%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.220
|AVG
|.177
|.376
|OBP
|.296
|.503
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|14
|31
|RBI
|45
|48/37
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-2) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.90 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
