The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.345 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .198 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 138th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 48.5% of his 97 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.7% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven in a run in 42 games this season (43.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (19.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 52.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (14.4%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .220 AVG .177 .376 OBP .296 .503 SLG .451 17 XBH 20 14 HR 14 31 RBI 45 48/37 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings