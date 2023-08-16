James Outman and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Wade Miley on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
  • Outman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
  • In 60 of 110 games this season (54.5%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 110), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.4% of his games this year, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (45 of 110), with two or more runs 15 times (13.6%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 55
.267 AVG .249
.371 OBP .349
.418 SLG .449
13 XBH 18
5 HR 9
28 RBI 23
62/22 K/BB 67/26
10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.90, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
