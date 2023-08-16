James Outman and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Wade Miley on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

Outman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

In 60 of 110 games this season (54.5%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.8%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 110), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.4% of his games this year, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (45 of 110), with two or more runs 15 times (13.6%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .267 AVG .249 .371 OBP .349 .418 SLG .449 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 28 RBI 23 62/22 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

