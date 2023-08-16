Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 159 hits and an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .585. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Freeman has had a hit in 91 of 118 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 49 times (41.5%).

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 118), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven home a run in 50 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

He has scored in 61.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .328 AVG .349 .393 OBP .438 .545 SLG .626 31 XBH 37 10 HR 13 36 RBI 47 45/25 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings