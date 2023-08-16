Freddie Freeman vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 159 hits and an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .585. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Freeman has had a hit in 91 of 118 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 49 times (41.5%).
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 118), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 50 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- He has scored in 61.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.0%.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.328
|AVG
|.349
|.393
|OBP
|.438
|.545
|SLG
|.626
|31
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|47
|45/25
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 2.90 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
