Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has 159 hits and an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .585. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Freeman has had a hit in 91 of 118 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 49 times (41.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 118), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman has driven home a run in 50 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
  • He has scored in 61.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 59
.328 AVG .349
.393 OBP .438
.545 SLG .626
31 XBH 37
10 HR 13
36 RBI 47
45/25 K/BB 45/30
10 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 2.90 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.