Carlos Santana carries a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (65-55) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (6-2, 2.90 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (10-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.51 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .214 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 515 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 927 hits, 28th in baseball, with 126 home runs (22nd in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 5-for-24 with a double, a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley (6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.

The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.90, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Miley is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Miley is trying to collect his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 15 outings this season.

Wade Miley vs. Dodgers

He will face off against a Dodgers offense that ranks 17th in the league with 1011 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .456 (third in the league) with 186 total home runs (second in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Dodgers this season, Miley has thrown five innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits while striking out three.

