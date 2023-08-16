Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) on Wednesday, August 16, when they clash with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +195 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-250). An 8-run total is set in the game.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.51 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 2.90 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 60, or 61.9%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 15-5 (75%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those games.

The Brewers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

