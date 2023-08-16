Clayton Kershaw will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in baseball with 186 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in baseball, slugging .456.

The Dodgers are 12th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (670 total, 5.7 per game).

The Dodgers' .339 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Kershaw has registered 11 quality starts this season.

Kershaw will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Rockies W 2-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies W 6-1 Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers W 6-2 Home Bobby Miller Adrian Houser 8/16/2023 Brewers - Home Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 8/17/2023 Brewers - Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins - Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Julio Urías Eury Pérez 8/20/2023 Marlins - Home Bobby Miller Braxton Garrett 8/22/2023 Guardians - Away Clayton Kershaw Noah Syndergaard

