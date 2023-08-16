Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+195). An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 97 total times this season. They've finished 60-37 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 15-5 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

In the 118 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-45-6).

The Dodgers have an 11-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-20 33-26 17-20 54-26 52-28 19-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.