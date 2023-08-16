Wednesday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on August 16) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will look to Clayton Kershaw (10-4) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (6-2).

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite seven times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-1-0 against the spread.

This season, the Dodgers have won 60 out of the 97 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 670 total runs this season.

The Dodgers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule