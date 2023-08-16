Chris Taylor vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris Taylor and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers and Wade Miley on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 42 of 81 games this year (51.9%), including eight multi-hit games (9.9%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has an RBI in 22 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (35.8%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|44
|.241
|AVG
|.197
|.323
|OBP
|.292
|.411
|SLG
|.417
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|21
|40/13
|K/BB
|47/15
|6
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.90, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
