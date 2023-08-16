Chris Taylor and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers and Wade Miley on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 42 of 81 games this year (51.9%), including eight multi-hit games (9.9%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has an RBI in 22 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (35.8%), including seven multi-run games (8.6%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 44 .241 AVG .197 .323 OBP .292 .411 SLG .417 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 16 RBI 21 40/13 K/BB 47/15 6 SB 5

