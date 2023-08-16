As of now the Los Angeles Chargers are 10th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

As underdogs, Los Angeles had only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record when favored.

In the AFC West the Chargers won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Click here to read about Herbert's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

Should you draft Ekeler in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Is Williams worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

Click here to learn more about Allen's 2023 fantasy value!

Eric Kendricks compiled 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

Odds are current as of August 16 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.