Amed Rosario vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .262 with 22 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- In 73 of 109 games this season (67.0%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.0% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|45
|.317
|AVG
|.207
|.361
|OBP
|.240
|.491
|SLG
|.259
|27
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|30
|RBI
|17
|34/15
|K/BB
|44/8
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up a 2.90 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.