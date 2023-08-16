Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .262 with 22 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 73 of 109 games this season (67.0%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 33.0% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 45
.317 AVG .207
.361 OBP .240
.491 SLG .259
27 XBH 6
4 HR 1
30 RBI 17
34/15 K/BB 44/8
7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put up a 2.90 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
