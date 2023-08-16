Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .262 with 22 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

In 73 of 109 games this season (67.0%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (5.5%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.0% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 45 .317 AVG .207 .361 OBP .240 .491 SLG .259 27 XBH 6 4 HR 1 30 RBI 17 34/15 K/BB 44/8 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings