Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks while batting .275.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 37th in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 15 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 45.1% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.1% of his games this season (52 of 91), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .271 AVG .279 .365 OBP .393 .506 SLG .436 17 XBH 17 11 HR 4 34 RBI 25 40/22 K/BB 23/30 0 SB 2

