Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 15 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 45.1% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (52 of 91), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.271
|AVG
|.279
|.365
|OBP
|.393
|.506
|SLG
|.436
|17
|XBH
|17
|11
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|25
|40/22
|K/BB
|23/30
|0
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
