Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 52 walks while batting .275.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 37th in slugging.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
  • In 15 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 45.1% of his games this season, Smith has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (15.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (52 of 91), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.271 AVG .279
.365 OBP .393
.506 SLG .436
17 XBH 17
11 HR 4
34 RBI 25
40/22 K/BB 23/30
0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser (4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.