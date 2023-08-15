Mookie Betts -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .287 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has had a hit in 85 of 111 games this year (76.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), with two or more RBI 20 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored at least once 67 times this season (60.4%), including 23 games with multiple runs (20.7%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 58
.322 AVG .257
.420 OBP .360
.659 SLG .509
34 XBH 30
17 HR 14
37 RBI 43
42/32 K/BB 41/37
3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser (4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
