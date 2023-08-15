Mookie Betts -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .287 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Betts has had a hit in 85 of 111 games this year (76.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), with two or more RBI 20 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this season (60.4%), including 23 games with multiple runs (20.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .322 AVG .257 .420 OBP .360 .659 SLG .509 34 XBH 30 17 HR 14 37 RBI 43 42/32 K/BB 41/37 3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings