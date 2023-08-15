Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .287 with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Betts has had a hit in 85 of 111 games this year (76.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.3% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (47 of 111), with two or more RBI 20 times (18.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this season (60.4%), including 23 games with multiple runs (20.7%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.322
|AVG
|.257
|.420
|OBP
|.360
|.659
|SLG
|.509
|34
|XBH
|30
|17
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|43
|42/32
|K/BB
|41/37
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
