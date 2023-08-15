Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .219 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- In 51.7% of his games this year (46 of 89), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In 89 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 16 games this year (18.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 of 89 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.229
|AVG
|.209
|.284
|OBP
|.258
|.336
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|20/10
|K/BB
|16/9
|4
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
