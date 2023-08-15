Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .219 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 51.7% of his games this year (46 of 89), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 89 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 16 games this year (18.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 27 of 89 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 43
.229 AVG .209
.284 OBP .258
.336 SLG .245
11 XBH 5
2 HR 0
14 RBI 6
20/10 K/BB 16/9
4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
