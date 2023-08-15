Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .219 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

In 51.7% of his games this year (46 of 89), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.

In 89 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 16 games this year (18.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 of 89 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .229 AVG .209 .284 OBP .258 .336 SLG .245 11 XBH 5 2 HR 0 14 RBI 6 20/10 K/BB 16/9 4 SB 3

