Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .194 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 96 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.6% of them.
- He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had an RBI in 42 games this season (43.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (19.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (52.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|50
|.213
|AVG
|.177
|.374
|OBP
|.296
|.503
|SLG
|.451
|17
|XBH
|20
|14
|HR
|14
|31
|RBI
|45
|46/37
|K/BB
|62/29
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
