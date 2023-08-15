Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .194 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 96 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.6% of them.

He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had an RBI in 42 games this season (43.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (19.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (52.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .213 AVG .177 .374 OBP .296 .503 SLG .451 17 XBH 20 14 HR 14 31 RBI 45 46/37 K/BB 62/29 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings