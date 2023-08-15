Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .194 with nine doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 96 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.6% of them.
  • He has homered in 24.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has had an RBI in 42 games this season (43.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (19.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 50 games this season (52.1%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 50
.213 AVG .177
.374 OBP .296
.503 SLG .451
17 XBH 20
14 HR 14
31 RBI 45
46/37 K/BB 62/29
0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
