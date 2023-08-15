Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .248.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has homered in 11 games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Heyward has driven in a run in 19 games this year (21.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .243 AVG .252 .336 OBP .348 .495 SLG .426 14 XBH 12 7 HR 4 16 RBI 13 26/15 K/BB 23/16 1 SB 1

