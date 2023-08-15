Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .248.
  • Heyward has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has homered in 11 games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in 19 games this year (21.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 35 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.243 AVG .252
.336 OBP .348
.495 SLG .426
14 XBH 12
7 HR 4
16 RBI 13
26/15 K/BB 23/16
1 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers will send Houser (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
