Jason Heyward vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Rockies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while batting .248.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Heyward has driven in a run in 19 games this year (21.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 88 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.243
|AVG
|.252
|.336
|OBP
|.348
|.495
|SLG
|.426
|14
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/15
|K/BB
|23/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
