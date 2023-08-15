James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .257.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- In 59 of 109 games this season (54.1%) Outman has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (26.6%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (40.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.267
|AVG
|.249
|.374
|OBP
|.349
|.422
|SLG
|.449
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|60/22
|K/BB
|67/26
|10
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
