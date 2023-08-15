The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 14 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .257.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

In 59 of 109 games this season (54.1%) Outman has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (26.6%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (40.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .267 AVG .249 .374 OBP .349 .422 SLG .449 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 28 RBI 23 60/22 K/BB 67/26 10 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings