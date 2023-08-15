Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.590) and total hits (159) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 91 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 50 games this season (42.7%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 62.4% of his games this year (73 of 117), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (22.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|59
|.333
|AVG
|.349
|.399
|OBP
|.438
|.554
|SLG
|.626
|31
|XBH
|37
|10
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|47
|44/25
|K/BB
|45/30
|10
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.