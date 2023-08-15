Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.590) and total hits (159) this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 91 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.

In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has driven in a run in 50 games this season (42.7%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 62.4% of his games this year (73 of 117), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (22.2%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .333 AVG .349 .399 OBP .438 .554 SLG .626 31 XBH 37 10 HR 13 36 RBI 47 44/25 K/BB 45/30 10 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings