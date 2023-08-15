Freddie Freeman, with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, August 15 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.419), slugging percentage (.590) and total hits (159) this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman has reached base via a hit in 91 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
  • In 17.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Freeman has driven in a run in 50 games this season (42.7%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
  • In 62.4% of his games this year (73 of 117), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (22.2%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
58 GP 59
.333 AVG .349
.399 OBP .438
.554 SLG .626
31 XBH 37
10 HR 13
36 RBI 47
44/25 K/BB 45/30
10 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
