The Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) host the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, with both teams on winning streaks. The Dodgers have taken eight games in a row, and the Brewers four straight.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (6-2) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (4-3).

Dodgers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-2, 3.89 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.38 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Miller (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.240 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Miller has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.

Houser is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Houser will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

