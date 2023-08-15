Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, August 15, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +180 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (6-2, 3.89 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (4-3, 4.38 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 59, or 61.5%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 16-7 (69.6%).

Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played six of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Brewers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -10000 - 1st

