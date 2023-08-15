William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who is the named starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 186 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .458 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .252 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (664 total).

The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).

The Dodgers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.249).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Miller is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Miller has put together 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-0 Away Bobby Miller Merrill Kelly 8/10/2023 Rockies W 2-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies W 6-1 Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber 8/12/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Peter Lambert 8/13/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home Julio Urías Kyle Freeland 8/15/2023 Brewers - Home Bobby Miller Adrian Houser 8/16/2023 Brewers - Home Clayton Kershaw Wade Miley 8/17/2023 Brewers - Home Lance Lynn Corbin Burnes 8/18/2023 Marlins - Home Tony Gonsolin Sandy Alcantara 8/19/2023 Marlins - Home Julio Urías Eury Pérez 8/20/2023 Marlins - Home Bobby Miller Braxton Garrett

