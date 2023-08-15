Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Brewers have +180 odds to upset. A 9-run total is set for the game.

Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Dodgers are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 59-37 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-44-6).

The Dodgers have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 11-8-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-20 33-26 17-20 53-26 51-28 19-18

