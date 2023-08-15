Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) at 10:10 PM (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (6-2, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.38 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a perfect record of 6-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 59 (61.5%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 16-7, a 69.6% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 664 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

