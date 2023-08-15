Dodgers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) at 10:10 PM (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (6-2, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.38 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a perfect record of 6-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 59 (61.5%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 16-7, a 69.6% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 664 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-0
|Bobby Miller vs Merrill Kelly
|August 10
|Rockies
|W 2-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Ty Blach
|August 11
|Rockies
|W 6-1
|Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber
|August 12
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Peter Lambert
|August 13
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Julio Urías vs Kyle Freeland
|August 15
|Brewers
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Adrian Houser
|August 16
|Brewers
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Wade Miley
|August 17
|Brewers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Corbin Burnes
|August 18
|Marlins
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 19
|Marlins
|-
|Julio Urías vs Eury Pérez
|August 20
|Marlins
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Braxton Garrett
