David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Brewers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .279.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (58 of 97), with more than one hit 18 times (18.6%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Peralta has driven home a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|51
|.277
|AVG
|.281
|.321
|OBP
|.304
|.462
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|22
|21/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|1
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (4-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
