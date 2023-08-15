On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .279.
  • Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (58 of 97), with more than one hit 18 times (18.6%).
  • In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Peralta has driven home a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 51
.277 AVG .281
.321 OBP .304
.462 SLG .375
12 XBH 12
6 HR 1
23 RBI 22
21/8 K/BB 28/7
1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Houser (4-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .290 batting average against him.
