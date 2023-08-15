On Tuesday, David Peralta (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .279.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 59.8% of his games this season (58 of 97), with more than one hit 18 times (18.6%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Peralta has driven home a run in 30 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 51 .277 AVG .281 .321 OBP .304 .462 SLG .375 12 XBH 12 6 HR 1 23 RBI 22 21/8 K/BB 28/7 1 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings