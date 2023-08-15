The Los Angeles Chargers right now have +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

Los Angeles put up 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in ), and it ranked 20th on defense with 346.1 yards allowed per game.

The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last year.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Also, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (52.6 per game).

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (44.2 per game).

Eric Kendricks delivered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1500 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2200 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +1000 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

